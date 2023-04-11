Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command Battalion Command Teams Training

    ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker 

    85th Support Command

    The 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command held their annual Battalion Command Teams Training event introducing newly assigned, reserve component battalion commanders and command sergeants major to the multi-component partnership between First Army and the 85th USARSC. The reserve component CMD Teams take command of their battalions which support the active component battalions under the First Army formation. The 85th USARSC's more than 3500 Soldiers, across 25 states, make up half of the First Army formation, providing observer, coach trainers that support First Army to prepare mobilizing and deploying forces.
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 17:23
    Video ID: 879925
    VIRIN: 230417-A-BU909-001
    Filename: DOD_109579459
    Length: 00:01:56
    This work, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command Battalion Command Teams Training, by SSG Erika Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Anthony L. Taylor
    85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command
    SSG Erika Whitaker
    Battalion Command Teams Training

