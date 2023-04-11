The 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command held their annual Battalion Command Teams Training event introducing newly assigned, reserve component battalion commanders and command sergeants major to the multi-component partnership between First Army and the 85th USARSC. The reserve component CMD Teams take command of their battalions which support the active component battalions under the First Army formation. The 85th USARSC's more than 3500 Soldiers, across 25 states, make up half of the First Army formation, providing observer, coach trainers that support First Army to prepare mobilizing and deploying forces.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)
This work, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command Battalion Command Teams Training, by SSG Erika Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
