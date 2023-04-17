Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17 April 2023

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2023

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Jennifer Weller, 335th Training Squadron commander and Chief Master Sgt. Kimberly Manuel-Buckles, 335th TRS senior enlisted leader, present this episode of the Keesler news and updates for the base population and community.

    Date Taken: 04.17.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 16:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 879920
    VIRIN: 230417-F-PI774-763
    Filename: DOD_109579378
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 17 April 2023, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    81TRW
    335th TRS

