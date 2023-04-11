video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/879915" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Sustainable Rivers Program, partnerships, coordination and patience pays off in restoring Lake Sturgeon spawning on the Mississippi River, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District. Teamwork efforts led to a suitable Lake Sturgeon spawning area below the Melvin Price Locks and Dam. The St. Louis District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Missouri Department of Conservation in partnership with the Nature Conservancy’s Sustainable Rivers Program have spent many years working together to return the spawning of the state endangered Lake Sturgeon to the Mississippi River.