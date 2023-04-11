Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Restoring Lake Sturgeon

    ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Video by Janet Meredith 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District - MVS

    The Sustainable Rivers Program, partnerships, coordination and patience pays off in restoring Lake Sturgeon spawning on the Mississippi River, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District. Teamwork efforts led to a suitable Lake Sturgeon spawning area below the Melvin Price Locks and Dam. The St. Louis District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Missouri Department of Conservation in partnership with the Nature Conservancy’s Sustainable Rivers Program have spent many years working together to return the spawning of the state endangered Lake Sturgeon to the Mississippi River.

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 16:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879915
    VIRIN: 220417-A-KR238-0004
    Filename: DOD_109579343
    Length: 00:05:32
    Location: ST. LOUIS, MO, US 

    TAGS

    Lake Sturgeon Mississippi River Partnership

