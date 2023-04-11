The Sustainable Rivers Program, partnerships, coordination and patience pays off in restoring Lake Sturgeon spawning on the Mississippi River, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District. Teamwork efforts led to a suitable Lake Sturgeon spawning area below the Melvin Price Locks and Dam. The St. Louis District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Missouri Department of Conservation in partnership with the Nature Conservancy’s Sustainable Rivers Program have spent many years working together to return the spawning of the state endangered Lake Sturgeon to the Mississippi River.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2023 16:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|879915
|VIRIN:
|220417-A-KR238-0004
|Filename:
|DOD_109579343
|Length:
|00:05:32
|Location:
|ST. LOUIS, MO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Restoring Lake Sturgeon, by Janet Meredith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT