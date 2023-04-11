Altus Air Force 2023 Mission Video

Referred to as “Mobility’s Hometown,” Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, trains over 2,000 air mobility students annually, to include students from 16 different foreign nations. This video demonstrates our vision of continuing to execute “A Premier Installation Forging the World's Most Inspired, Proficient, and Adaptive Mobility Warriors to Deliver Airpower for America.” (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm and Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2023 15:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|879908
|VIRIN:
|230405-F-F3508-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109579242
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
