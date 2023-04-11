Altus Air Force 2023 Mission Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Referred to as “Mobility’s Hometown,” Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, trains over 2,000 air mobility students annually, to include students from 16 different foreign nations. This video demonstrates our vision of continuing to execute “A Premier Installation Forging the World's Most Inspired, Proficient, and Adaptive Mobility Warriors to Deliver Airpower for America.” (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm and Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)