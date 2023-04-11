Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Altus Air Force 2023 Mission Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Referred to as “Mobility’s Hometown,” Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, trains over 2,000 air mobility students annually, to include students from 16 different foreign nations. This video demonstrates our vision of continuing to execute “A Premier Installation Forging the World's Most Inspired, Proficient, and Adaptive Mobility Warriors to Deliver Airpower for America.” (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm and Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 15:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 879908
    VIRIN: 230405-F-F3508-1001
    Filename: DOD_109579242
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Altus Air Force 2023 Mission Video, by SrA Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airpower
    mobility
    air force
    altus afb
    aetc

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT