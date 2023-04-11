MOS Spotlight: Mass Communication Specialist

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment is the only public affairs unit with mass communication specialists in the state of Iowa. Soldiers attend Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training upon enlistment. During their job training, they learn photography, videography, writing and graphic design skills to help tell the Iowa Guard story. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Rachel White)