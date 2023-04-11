Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MOS Spotlight: Mass Communication Specialist

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2023

    Video by Sgt. Rachel White 

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment is the only public affairs unit with mass communication specialists in the state of Iowa. Soldiers attend Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training upon enlistment. During their job training, they learn photography, videography, writing and graphic design skills to help tell the Iowa Guard story. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Rachel White)

