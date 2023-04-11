MOS Spotlight: Mass Communication Specialist

The 135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment is the only public affairs unit with mass communication specialists in the state of Iowa. Soldiers attend Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training upon enlistment. During their job training, they learn photography, videography, writing and graphic design skills to help tell the Iowa Guard story. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Rachel White)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2023 15:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|879898
|VIRIN:
|230416-Z-PI822-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109579188
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|JOHNSTON, IA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
Broadcast Journalist
