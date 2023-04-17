Northeast Tech Bridge to host Technology Showcase on April 18

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Don't miss out on the Northeast Tech Bridge’s first event in 2023, a Technology Showcase on Tuesday, April 18, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the 401 Tech Bridge collaboration space in Middletown. The event was organized by Julie Kallfelz, who was appointed as the Northeast Tech Bridge’s first full-time director in January. An agenda for the event is posted at: https://lnkd.in/eWabyBfi