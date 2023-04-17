Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Northeast Tech Bridge to host Technology Showcase on April 18

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2023

    Video by Shawn Procuniar 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Don't miss out on the Northeast Tech Bridge’s first event in 2023, a Technology Showcase on Tuesday, April 18, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the 401 Tech Bridge collaboration space in Middletown. The event was organized by Julie Kallfelz, who was appointed as the Northeast Tech Bridge’s first full-time director in January. An agenda for the event is posted at: https://lnkd.in/eWabyBfi

