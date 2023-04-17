Northeast Tech Bridge to host Technology Showcase on April 18

Don't miss out on the Northeast Tech Bridge’s first event in 2023, a Technology Showcase on Tuesday, April 18, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the 401 Tech Bridge collaboration space in Middletown. The event was organized by Julie Kallfelz, who was appointed as the Northeast Tech Bridge’s first full-time director in January. An agenda for the event is posted at: https://lnkd.in/eWabyBfi
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2023 13:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|879881
|VIRIN:
|230412-N-UM004-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109578916
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
