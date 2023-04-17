Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Hybrid MSOTL Forum Announcement

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2023

    Video by Ramona Henson 

    Air University Public Affairs

    MSOTL video announcing partnership with the Marine Corps University on December 7-8, 2023. See you in Quantico or online!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 11:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879871
    VIRIN: 230417-O-RH006-102
    Filename: DOD_109578642
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Hybrid MSOTL Forum Announcement, by Ramona Henson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine Corps University
    MSOTL 2023
    Air University Teaching and Learning Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT