    President's Day Animation

    ROBINS AFB, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2023

    Video by Ivan Rivera 

    Air Force Reserve Command Public Affairs   

    President’s Day Animation created as a celebration advertisement for President’s Day at the Air Force Reserve, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, January 30, 2023. This animation was created as a TASK to celebrate the observance of President’s Day. (U.S. Air Force Reserve still graphic by Mr. Ivan Rivera)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 11:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879869
    VIRIN: 230130-F-ML705-0001
    Filename: DOD_109578621
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: ROBINS AFB, GA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, President's Day Animation, by Ivan Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Observation
    Holiday
    AFRC
    President's Day
    Celebration

