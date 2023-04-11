807th Medical Command (Deployment Support) conducted a Best Warrior Competition at Fort Lee, Va., on March 23-30, 2023. The competition test soldiers in the army warrior tasks and soldier skills. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Ronald D. Bell)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2023 10:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|879860
|VIRIN:
|230330-D-LX804-226
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109578417
|Length:
|00:03:21
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 807th MC(DS) 2023 Best Warrior Competition, by Ronald Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
