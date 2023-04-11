Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    807th MC(DS) 2023 Best Warrior Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Video by Ronald Bell 

    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)

    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support) conducted a Best Warrior Competition at Fort Lee, Va., on March 23-30, 2023. The competition test soldiers in the army warrior tasks and soldier skills. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Ronald D. Bell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 10:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879860
    VIRIN: 230330-D-LX804-226
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109578417
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: FORT LEE, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 807th MC(DS) 2023 Best Warrior Competition, by Ronald Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT