    Devens RFTA

    DEVENS, MA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Video by Jazika Levario 

    Fort Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Devens RFTA motivational capabilities video. The video highlights different training assets at Devens RFTA.

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 10:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879859
    VIRIN: 230331-A-FY346-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109578416
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: DEVENS, MA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Devens RFTA, by Jazika Levario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    soldier
    motivation
    usar
    army
    devens

