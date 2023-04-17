Devens RFTA motivational capabilities video. The video highlights different training assets at Devens RFTA.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2023 10:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|879859
|VIRIN:
|230331-A-FY346-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109578416
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|DEVENS, MA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Devens RFTA, by Jazika Levario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
