Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Animation created as an advertisement commemorating the birthday of Dr .Martin Luther King Jr. for the Air Force Reserve, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, January 16, 2023. This graphic was created as a TASK to commemorating National Days of Observances. (U.S. Air Force Reserve still graphic by Mr. Ivan Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2023 10:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|879852
|VIRIN:
|230116-F-ML705-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109578393
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|ROBINS AFB, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, by Ivan Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT