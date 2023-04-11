Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

    ROBINS AFB, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2023

    Video by Ivan Rivera 

    Air Force Reserve Command Public Affairs   

    Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Animation created as an advertisement commemorating the birthday of Dr .Martin Luther King Jr. for the Air Force Reserve, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, January 16, 2023. This graphic was created as a TASK to commemorating National Days of Observances. (U.S. Air Force Reserve still graphic by Mr. Ivan Rivera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 10:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879852
    VIRIN: 230116-F-ML705-0001
    Filename: DOD_109578393
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: ROBINS AFB, GA, US

    TAGS

    Birthday
    Commemoration
    AFRC
    MLK Day
    Celebration
    Dr King

