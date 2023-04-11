Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    137th OK Murrah Bombing Response

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2023

    Video by Airman Erika Chapa 

    137th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    April 19, 1995, at 9:02 a.m., a rental car exploded in front of the north side entrance to the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City. The (then) 137th Airlift Wing immediately responded. In total, nearly 300 wing members directly aided in the effort along with over 20 air guard families. This attack killed 168 people, including 19 children, and injured more than 850 others, becoming the deadliest domestic terrorist attack on U.S. soil.

    Date Taken: 04.18.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 11:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 879840
    VIRIN: 230413-Z-NA392-1001
    Filename: DOD_109578366
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Heritage
    We Remember
    137th SOW
    137th Special Operations Wing
    Oklahoma City Murrah Bombing
    Oklahoma Standard

