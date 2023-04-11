137th OK Murrah Bombing Response

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



April 19, 1995, at 9:02 a.m., a rental car exploded in front of the north side entrance to the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City. The (then) 137th Airlift Wing immediately responded. In total, nearly 300 wing members directly aided in the effort along with over 20 air guard families. This attack killed 168 people, including 19 children, and injured more than 850 others, becoming the deadliest domestic terrorist attack on U.S. soil.