Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Blue Balloon

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.17.2023

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    A chance discovery of a small item "ballooned" into a team of Soldiers with the 403rd Army Field Support Battalion - Northeast Asia (Forward) hosting an inaugural "friendship day" event March 30 at Sagami General Depot, inviting local elementary school students from Tokyo.

    #ArmyTeam #GoodNeighbor #BeAllYouCanBe

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 04:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 879823
    VIRIN: 230417-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_109578045
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Blue Balloon, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    403rd Army Field Support Battalion-Northeast Asia (FWD)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT