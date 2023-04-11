Commander's Corner

Col. Leslie Hauck, 52nd Fighter Wing Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Toby Roach, 52nd Fighter Wing Command Chief, congratulate the 52nd Security Forces Squadron for winning the number one large unit award for the United States Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2023 03:58
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|879816
|VIRIN:
|230414-F-WF370-060
|Filename:
|DOD_109578022
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
