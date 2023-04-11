Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-HOA MWD team conducts water aggression training with a French Armed Forces MWD team

    DJIBOUTI CITY, DJIBOUTI

    04.11.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Phuong Au 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    A Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) military working dog (MWD) team conducts water aggression training with a French Armed Forces MWD team member at Turtle Beach in Djibouti, April 11, 2023. Working with partner forces allows CJTF-HOA to continue to build relationships and integrate force protection capabilities with its multinational partners. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Phuong Au)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 08:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 879814
    VIRIN: 230411-F-SD579-979
    Filename: DOD_109578008
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: DJIBOUTI CITY, DJ 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF-HOA MWD team conducts water aggression training with a French Armed Forces MWD team, by TSgt Phuong Au, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    military working dogs
    MWD
    training
    French Armed Forces
    water aggression
    CJTF-HOA PARTNERS

