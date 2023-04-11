CJTF-HOA MWD team conducts water aggression training with a French Armed Forces MWD team

A Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) military working dog (MWD) team conducts water aggression training with a French Armed Forces MWD team member at Turtle Beach in Djibouti, April 11, 2023. Working with partner forces allows CJTF-HOA to continue to build relationships and integrate force protection capabilities with its multinational partners. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Phuong Au)
