U.S. service members onload equipment from the USNS Dahl (T-AKR-312) to a U.S. Navy causeway ferry, before offloading the equipment, in preparation for Exercise Balikatan 23 at a beach in the Casiguran Bay, Philippines, April 10, 2023. A combined force of logisticians and support personnel from the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military planned and executed a combined joint logistics over-the-shore event during Balikatan 23, the annual bilateral exercise between the two Allies. This complex process increases their mutual proficiency in supplying forces ashore in an expeditionary environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephen Holland)
|04.10.2023
|04.17.2023 03:29
|B-Roll
|879802
|230410-M-UL941-046
|DOD_109577921
|00:04:52
|PH
|0
|0
This work, Balikatan 23 | U.S. service members onload and offload equipment, by Cpl Stephen Holland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
