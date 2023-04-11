Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 23 | U.S. service members onload and offload equipment

    PHILIPPINES

    04.10.2023

    Video by Cpl. Stephen Holland 

    Exercise Balikatan   

    U.S. service members onload equipment from the USNS Dahl (T-AKR-312) to a U.S. Navy causeway ferry, before offloading the equipment, in preparation for Exercise Balikatan 23 at a beach in the Casiguran Bay, Philippines, April 10, 2023. A combined force of logisticians and support personnel from the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military planned and executed a combined joint logistics over-the-shore event during Balikatan 23, the annual bilateral exercise between the two Allies. This complex process increases their mutual proficiency in supplying forces ashore in an expeditionary environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephen Holland)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 03:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879802
    VIRIN: 230410-M-UL941-046
    Filename: DOD_109577921
    Length: 00:04:52
    Location: PH

    This work, Balikatan 23 | U.S. service members onload and offload equipment, by Cpl Stephen Holland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Philippines
    Shoulder-To-Shoulder
    BK23
    Balikatan 23
