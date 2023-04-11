Balikatan 23 | U.S. service members onload and offload equipment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. service members onload equipment from the USNS Dahl (T-AKR-312) to a U.S. Navy causeway ferry, before offloading the equipment, in preparation for Exercise Balikatan 23 at a beach in the Casiguran Bay, Philippines, April 10, 2023. A combined force of logisticians and support personnel from the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military planned and executed a combined joint logistics over-the-shore event during Balikatan 23, the annual bilateral exercise between the two Allies. This complex process increases their mutual proficiency in supplying forces ashore in an expeditionary environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephen Holland)