    Balikatan 23 | U.S. service members offload LCU 2009 at Casiguran

    PHILIPPINES

    04.08.2023

    Video by Cpl. Stephen Holland 

    Exercise Balikatan   

    U.S. Marines, with 3rd Landing Support Battalion, offload vehicles from a U.S. Army landing craft, utility Calaboza (LCU 2009) in preparation for Exercise Balikatan 23 at the Dibacong Fish Port, Philippines, April 8, 2023. A combined force of logisticians and support personnel from the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military planned and executed a combined joint logistics over-the-shore event during Balikatan 23, the annual bilateral exercise between the two Allies. This complex process increases their mutual proficiency in supplying forces ashore in an expeditionary environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephen Holland)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 03:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879801
    VIRIN: 230408-M-UL941-388
    Filename: DOD_109577914
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: PH

    This work, Balikatan 23 | U.S. service members offload LCU 2009 at Casiguran, by Cpl Stephen Holland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Offload
    Philippines
    LCU 2009
    BK23
    Balikatan 23

