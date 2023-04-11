Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM 265 Conduct FARP exercise

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.12.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Elijah Murphy 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a forward arming and refueling point exercise at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 12, 2023. A FARP is used to extend the capabilities of rotary or fixed wing aircrafts to allow rearming and refueling without having to fall back to a forward operating base. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps' only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elijah Murphy)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:02:26
    TAGS

    Okinawa
    Osprey
    FARP
    31st MEU
    VMM
    Bulk Fuel

