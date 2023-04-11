VMM 265 Conduct FARP exercise

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a forward arming and refueling point exercise at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 12, 2023. A FARP is used to extend the capabilities of rotary or fixed wing aircrafts to allow rearming and refueling without having to fall back to a forward operating base. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps' only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elijah Murphy)
04.12.2023
04.17.2023
B-Roll
|Location:
CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
