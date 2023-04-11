Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Month of the Military Child

    JAPAN

    04.12.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kathryn Guadagnuolo 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Air Base celebrates the Month of the Military Child by hosting a proclamation signing and a logo design contest.

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.16.2023 22:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879785
    VIRIN: 230412-F-PE001-517
    Filename: DOD_109577743
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    japan
    yokota air base
    month of the military child

