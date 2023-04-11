Twenty-three Soldiers and noncommissioned officers competed in the 2023 Iowa Best Warrior Competition at the Camp Dodge Joint Maneuver Training Center in Johnston, Iowa, April 13-16, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Samantha Hircock)
This work, 2023 Iowa Best Warrior Competition, by SSG Samantha Hircock, identified by DVIDS
