    2023 Iowa Best Warrior Competition

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Samantha Hircock 

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Twenty-three Soldiers and noncommissioned officers competed in the 2023 Iowa Best Warrior Competition at the Camp Dodge Joint Maneuver Training Center in Johnston, Iowa, April 13-16, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Samantha Hircock)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2023
    Date Posted: 04.16.2023 20:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 879778
    VIRIN: 230416-A-YJ938-819
    Filename: DOD_109577495
    Length: 00:05:02
    Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US 

    This work, 2023 Iowa Best Warrior Competition, by SSG Samantha Hircock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    Iowa National Guard
    Soldiers
    BWC

