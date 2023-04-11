Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    189th Inf. Bde. (CATB) Support Local School's MOMC Event

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Scott Evans 

    189th Combined Arms Training Brigade

    The 189th Infantry Brigade (CATB) came out in strong support of Meriwether Elementary School's 'Purple Up Celebration' hosted by the Meriwether Elementary School PTA and held in observance of Month of the Military Child April 14, 2023 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. During the event, brigade OC/Ts cheered on and presented party favors to over 200 students as they walked down a decorated parade route set up in front of the school building.

    The 'Purple Up Celebration' was held as a public display of appreciation for the sacrifices these local students make in support of their military families.

    Following the event, the PTA expressed appreciation to the Soldiers of 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team and America's First Corps Band for enhancing the children's experience by performing Color Guard duties and music during the procession.

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.16.2023 12:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879771
    VIRIN: 202304-A-LK945-001
    Filename: DOD_109577342
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: JBLM, WA, US

    TAGS

    Cold Steel
    1-2 Striker Brigade Combat Team
    1st Corps Army Band
    Meriwether Elementary PTA

