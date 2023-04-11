189th Inf. Bde. (CATB) Support Local School's MOMC Event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 189th Infantry Brigade (CATB) came out in strong support of Meriwether Elementary School's 'Purple Up Celebration' hosted by the Meriwether Elementary School PTA and held in observance of Month of the Military Child April 14, 2023 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. During the event, brigade OC/Ts cheered on and presented party favors to over 200 students as they walked down a decorated parade route set up in front of the school building.



The 'Purple Up Celebration' was held as a public display of appreciation for the sacrifices these local students make in support of their military families.



Following the event, the PTA expressed appreciation to the Soldiers of 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team and America's First Corps Band for enhancing the children's experience by performing Color Guard duties and music during the procession.