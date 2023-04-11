Nation's USO Update

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The National Guard's first Armory to have a United Service Organizations (USO) lounge belongs to the D.C. National Guard (DCNG). The DCNG USO lounge is still going strong after its first year open. The lounge derived from the critical support needed during the U.S. Capitol Response in 2021. Since opening on April 12, 2022, the DC National Guard Family Program staff consistently accommodates the needs of service members and their families through supportive programs focused on connecting, strengthening, and uniting. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Noel Williams)