The National Guard's first Armory to have a United Service Organizations (USO) lounge belongs to the D.C. National Guard (DCNG). The DCNG USO lounge is still going strong after its first year open. The lounge derived from the critical support needed during the U.S. Capitol Response in 2021. Since opening on April 12, 2022, the DC National Guard Family Program staff consistently accommodates the needs of service members and their families through supportive programs focused on connecting, strengthening, and uniting. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Noel Williams)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2023 08:48
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|879767
|VIRIN:
|230414-A-UG850-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109577166
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Nation's USO Update, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT