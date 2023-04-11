Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nation's USO Update

    04.12.2023

    The National Guard's first Armory to have a United Service Organizations (USO) lounge belongs to the D.C. National Guard (DCNG). The DCNG USO lounge is still going strong after its first year open. The lounge derived from the critical support needed during the U.S. Capitol Response in 2021. Since opening on April 12, 2022, the DC National Guard Family Program staff consistently accommodates the needs of service members and their families through supportive programs focused on connecting, strengthening, and uniting. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Noel Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.16.2023 08:48
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 879767
    VIRIN: 230414-A-UG850-0001
    Filename: DOD_109577166
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: DC, US

    TAGS

    USO
    National Guard
    Washington DC
    DCNG
    Multi-Agency Augmentation Command

