    Helicopter footage landing at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, April, 2023

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    04.07.2023

    Video by 1st Lt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    The view looking from a UH-60 Blackhawk departing from Camp Arifjan and landing at Camp Buehring.

    Date Taken: 04.07.2023
    Date Posted: 04.16.2023 09:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879763
    VIRIN: 230407-A-FM739-097
    Filename: DOD_109577125
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Helicopter footage landing at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, April, 2023, by 1LT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Buehring
    Helicopter
    Kuwait
    Buehring
    ASG-KU

