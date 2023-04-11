Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Happy 115th Army Reserve Birthday from Kuwait, April, 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    04.11.2023

    Video by 1st Lt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Sgt. First Class Vigil Johnathan, civil affairs NCO, 351ST Civil Affairs Brigade, and Staff Sgt. Amelia Kelly, host nation affairs NCOIC, Area Support Group - Kuwait wish the Army Reserve a happy 115th birthday from Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, April 11, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 04.16.2023 06:49
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 879762
    VIRIN: 230411-A-FM739-411
    Filename: DOD_109577124
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Hometown: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy 115th Army Reserve Birthday from Kuwait, April, 2023, by 1LT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Birthday
    Army Reserve Birthday
    Special Events
    Reserve Birthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT