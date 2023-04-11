Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Conducts a Combined-Arms Field Exercise during Balikatan 23

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINES

    04.13.2023

    Video by Cpl. Yvonne Iwae 

    Exercise Balikatan   

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 25th Infantry Division conduct a combined-arms field training exercise at Colonel Ernesto Ravina Air Base during Balikatan 23, April 12, 2023. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Yvonne Iwae)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 03:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879759
    VIRIN: 230413-M-NV622-1001
    Filename: DOD_109577036
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Conducts a Combined-Arms Field Exercise during Balikatan 23, by Cpl Yvonne Iwae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Operations
    Balikatan
    Shoulder to Shoulder
    Combined-Arms
    CERAB
    BK23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT