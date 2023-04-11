U.S. Army Soldiers with 25th Infantry Division conduct a combined-arms field training exercise at Colonel Ernesto Ravina Air Base during Balikatan 23, April 12, 2023. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Yvonne Iwae)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2023 03:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|879759
|VIRIN:
|230413-M-NV622-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109577036
|Length:
|00:03:31
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Conducts a Combined-Arms Field Exercise during Balikatan 23, by Cpl Yvonne Iwae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT