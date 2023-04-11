U.S. Army Conducts a Combined-Arms Field Exercise during Balikatan 23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers with 25th Infantry Division conduct a combined-arms field training exercise at Colonel Ernesto Ravina Air Base during Balikatan 23, April 12, 2023. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Yvonne Iwae)