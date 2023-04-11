Balikatan 23 | 3d LCT A Co. Company Commander Capt. Matthew George Interview

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Matthew George, company commander for Alpha Company, 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, speaks on Balikatan 23 in Santa Juliana, Philippines, April 13, 2023. Balikatan 2023 is the 38th iteration of the annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military. The exercise includes three weeks of training focused on amphibious operations, command and control, humanitarian assistance, urban operations and counterterrorism skills throughout northern and western Luzon. Coastal defense training figures prominently in the Balikatan 23 training schedule. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Noah Masog)
