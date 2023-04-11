Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 23 | 3d LCT Marines, Philippine Marines conduct martial arts

    PHILIPPINES

    04.15.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Noah Masog 

    Exercise Balikatan   

    Philippine Marines demonstrate martial arts techniques to U.S. Marines, with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, during Balikatan 23 in Santa Juliana, Philippines, April 15, 2023. Balikatan 2023 is the 38th iteration of the annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military. The exercise includes three weeks of training focused on amphibious operations, command and control, humanitarian assistance, urban operations and counterterrorism skills throughout northern and western Luzon. Coastal defense training figures prominently in the Balikatan 23 training schedule. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Noah Masog)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2023
    Date Posted: 04.16.2023 05:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879756
    VIRIN: 230415-M-EE367-1002
    Filename: DOD_109577014
    Length: 00:05:38
    Location: PH

    This work, Balikatan 23 | 3d LCT Marines, Philippine Marines conduct martial arts, by LCpl Noah Masog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    BK23
    Balikatan 23

