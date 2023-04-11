Balikatan 23 | 3d LCT Marines, Philippine Marines conduct Jungle Survival Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Philippine Marines demonstrate jungle survival tactics to U.S. Marines, with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, during Balikatan 23 in Santa Juliana, Philippines, April 15, 2023. Balikatan 23 is the 38th iteration of the annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military. The exercise includes three weeks of training focused on amphibious operations, command and control, humanitarian assistance, urban operations and counterterrorism skills throughout northern and western Luzon. Coastal defense training figures prominently in the Balikatan 23 training schedule. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Noah Masog)