Iowa Best Warrior Competitors Compete Obstacle Course

Iowa Army National Guard Soldiers compete during the Iowa Best Warrior Competition at Camp Dodge Joint Maneuver Training Center, Johnston, Iowa, on April 15, 2023. Soldiers from across Iowa gather every year to participate in BWC. This competition is designed to push Soldiers to their physical and mental limits. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Skyler Leonard)
