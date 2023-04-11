Iowa Best Warrior Competitors Compete Obstacle Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Iowa Army National Guard Soldiers compete during the Iowa Best Warrior Competition at Camp Dodge Joint Maneuver Training Center, Johnston, Iowa, on April 15, 2023. Soldiers from across Iowa gather every year to participate in BWC. This competition is designed to push Soldiers to their physical and mental limits. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Skyler Leonard)