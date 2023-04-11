Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iowa Best Warrior Competitors Compete Obstacle Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2023

    Courtesy Video

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Iowa Army National Guard Soldiers compete during the Iowa Best Warrior Competition at Camp Dodge Joint Maneuver Training Center, Johnston, Iowa, on April 15, 2023. Soldiers from across Iowa gather every year to participate in BWC. This competition is designed to push Soldiers to their physical and mental limits. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Skyler Leonard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2023
    Date Posted: 04.15.2023 18:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 879753
    VIRIN: 230415-Z-ZZ123-001
    Filename: DOD_109576955
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa Best Warrior Competitors Compete Obstacle Course, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Obstacle Course
    Best Warrior Competition
    Iowa National Guard
    Soldiers
    BWC
    IANG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT