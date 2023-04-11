WTI 2-23: AST-3 at Kiwanis Park

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine CH-53E Super Stallion and CH-53K King Stallion helicopters, assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) and Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 461, take part in a simulated humanitarian aid exercise during Assault Support Tactics 3 (AST-3), part of Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-23, at Kiwanis Park, Yuma, Arizona, April 14, 2023. WTI, hosted by MAWTS-1, is a seven-week course providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness. AST-3 is a multi-mission evolution consisting of a Non-combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) as well as Foreign Humanitarian Assistance (FHA) operations. This evolution allows the prospective WTIs to plan, brief and execute both missions while shifting their focus towards an in-depth review and dissection of rules of engagement, military authorities and civil considerations.