    WTI 2-23: AST-3 at Kiwanis Park

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Video by Cpl. Jaye Townsend 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marine CH-53E Super Stallion and CH-53K King Stallion helicopters, assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) and Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 461, take part in a simulated humanitarian aid exercise during Assault Support Tactics 3 (AST-3), part of Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-23, at Kiwanis Park, Yuma, Arizona, April 14, 2023. WTI, hosted by MAWTS-1, is a seven-week course providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness. AST-3 is a multi-mission evolution consisting of a Non-combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) as well as Foreign Humanitarian Assistance (FHA) operations. This evolution allows the prospective WTIs to plan, brief and execute both missions while shifting their focus towards an in-depth review and dissection of rules of engagement, military authorities and civil considerations.

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.15.2023 16:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879748
    VIRIN: 230414-M-YN654-1001
    Filename: DOD_109576812
    Length: 00:04:30
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WTI 2-23: AST-3 at Kiwanis Park, by Cpl Jaye Townsend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CH-53E
    MAWTS-1
    MCAS Yuma
    AST-3
    CH-53K
    WTI 2-23

