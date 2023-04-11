Setting up the E-SPEK

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Video by Spc. Benjamin Tomlinson 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    In this video, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. William George, Services Specialist with the 186th Air Refueling Wing, Mississippi Air National Guard, explained the benefits of the Air Forces Expandable Single Pallet Expeditionary Kitchen (E-SPEK) during Southern Strike at the Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, April 14, 2023. Exercise Southern Strike is a total-force, multinational training event hosted annually by the Mississippi National Guard in Gulfport, Mississippi with distributed basing to test and validate shared Agile Combat Employment Concepts. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Spc. Benjamin Tomlinson)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.15.2023 14:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 879744
    VIRIN: 230414-Z-TR103-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_109576774
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: GULFPORT, MS, US 

    ACE
    CRTC
    NationalGuard
    MSANG
    SSTK2023

