Setting up the E-SPEK

In this video, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. William George, Services Specialist with the 186th Air Refueling Wing, Mississippi Air National Guard, explained the benefits of the Air Forces Expandable Single Pallet Expeditionary Kitchen (E-SPEK) during Southern Strike at the Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, April 14, 2023. Exercise Southern Strike is a total-force, multinational training event hosted annually by the Mississippi National Guard in Gulfport, Mississippi with distributed basing to test and validate shared Agile Combat Employment Concepts. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Spc. Benjamin Tomlinson)