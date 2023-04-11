Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 23 | 3d Reconnaissance Marines, Philippine Marines conduct bilateral jungle survival training

    PHILIPPINES

    04.15.2023

    Video by Cpl. Jerry Edlin

    Exercise Balikatan   

    U.S. Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division, alongside Philippine Marines, conduct bilateral jungle survival training during Balikatan 23 at Marine Base Gregorio Lim, Philippines, April 14th and 15th, 2023. Balikatan 23 is the 38th iteration of the annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military. The exercise includes three weeks of training focused on amphibious operations, command and control, humanitarian assistance, urban operations and counterterrorism skills throughout northern and western Luzon. Coastal defense training figures prominently in the Balikatan 23 training schedule. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jerry Edlin)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2023
    Date Posted: 04.16.2023 17:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879741
    VIRIN: 230415-M-CJ688-1001
    Filename: DOD_109576698
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: PH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 23 | 3d Reconnaissance Marines, Philippine Marines conduct bilateral jungle survival training, by Cpl Jerry Edlin and Cpl Jerry Edlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    BK23
    Balikatan 23

