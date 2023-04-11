Balikatan 23 | 3d Reconnaissance Marines, Philippine Marines conduct bilateral jungle survival training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division, alongside Philippine Marines, conduct bilateral jungle survival training during Balikatan 23 at Marine Base Gregorio Lim, Philippines, April 14th and 15th, 2023. Balikatan 23 is the 38th iteration of the annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military. The exercise includes three weeks of training focused on amphibious operations, command and control, humanitarian assistance, urban operations and counterterrorism skills throughout northern and western Luzon. Coastal defense training figures prominently in the Balikatan 23 training schedule. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jerry Edlin)