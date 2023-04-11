A lighter, amphibious, resupply, cargo vehicle pulls a fuel line from ship-to-shore during an amphibious boat liquid transfer system test in support of Balikatan 23 at Casiguran Bay, Philippines, April 11, 2023. A combined force of logisticians and support personnel from the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military planned and executed a combined joint logistics over-the-shore event during Balikatan 23, the annual bilateral exercise between the two Allies. This complex process increases their mutual proficiency in supplying forces ashore in an expeditionary environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Andrews)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2023 06:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|879738
|VIRIN:
|230411-M-WE079-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109576404
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|CASIGURAN BAY, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 23 | LARCs and LCUs execute ABLTs, by Cpl Tyler Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT