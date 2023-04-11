Balikatan 23 | 3d LCT, Philippine Marine Corps members coordinate fires on multiple artillery platforms (120 frames)

U.S. Marines, with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Division, and Philippine Marines fire multiple artillery platforms during Balikatan 23 in Santa Juliana, Philippines, April 14, 2023. Balikatan 23 is the 38th iteration of the annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military. The exercise includes three weeks of training focused on amphibious operations, command and control, humanitarian assistance, urban operations and counterterrorism skills throughout northern and western Luzon. Coastal defense training figures prominently in the Balikatan 23 training schedule. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Saff Sgt Albert J. Carls)
|04.14.2023
|04.16.2023 06:12
|B-Roll
|879737
|230414-M-UH432-1001
|DOD_109576403
|00:05:05
|PH
|0
|0
