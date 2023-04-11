Balikatan 23 | U.S. Service members stage equipment during CJLOTS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. service members stage equipment to be onloaded to U.S. Navy causeway ferries during a combined joint logistics over-the-shore event in support of Balikatan 23 at Casiguran, Aurora, Philippines, April 11, 2023. A combined force of logisticians and support personnel from the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military planned and executed a CJLOTS event during Balikatan 23, the annual bilateral exercise between the two Allies. This complex process increases their mutual proficiency in supplying forces ashore in an expeditionary environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Tyler Andrews)