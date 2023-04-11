U.S. service members stage equipment to be onloaded to U.S. Navy causeway ferries during a combined joint logistics over-the-shore event in support of Balikatan 23 at Casiguran, Aurora, Philippines, April 11, 2023. A combined force of logisticians and support personnel from the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military planned and executed a CJLOTS event during Balikatan 23, the annual bilateral exercise between the two Allies. This complex process increases their mutual proficiency in supplying forces ashore in an expeditionary environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Tyler Andrews)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2023 06:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|879735
|VIRIN:
|230411-M-WE079-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109576398
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|CASIGURAN, AURORA, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 23 | U.S. Service members stage equipment during CJLOTS, by Cpl Tyler Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
