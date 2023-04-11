Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 23 | U.S. Service members stage equipment during CJLOTS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CASIGURAN, AURORA, PHILIPPINES

    04.11.2023

    Video by Cpl. Tyler Andrews 

    Exercise Balikatan   

    U.S. service members stage equipment to be onloaded to U.S. Navy causeway ferries during a combined joint logistics over-the-shore event in support of Balikatan 23 at Casiguran, Aurora, Philippines, April 11, 2023. A combined force of logisticians and support personnel from the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military planned and executed a CJLOTS event during Balikatan 23, the annual bilateral exercise between the two Allies. This complex process increases their mutual proficiency in supplying forces ashore in an expeditionary environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Tyler Andrews)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 04.16.2023 06:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879735
    VIRIN: 230411-M-WE079-1002
    Filename: DOD_109576398
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: CASIGURAN, AURORA, PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 23 | U.S. Service members stage equipment during CJLOTS, by Cpl Tyler Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Philippines
    ACB1
    NBG1
    CJLOTS
    Casiguran
    Balikatan 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT