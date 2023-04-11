Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recap - MIRC 2023 NCO of the Year/Soldier of the Year Competition

    FORT LEWIS, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2023

    Video by Maj. Jeku Arce 

    Military Intelligence Readiness Command

    259th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade hosted the Military Intelligence Readiness Command division-level Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year and Soldier of the Year Competition on April 2 to 7, 2023, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. The competition's purpose is to reinforce fundamental Soldier skills, promote esprit de corps throughout the Army, and recognize Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos.

    Videography by: Sgt. Garrison Waites, Spc. Austin Steinborn, SPC Brendon Donahue, Spc. Chandler Coats.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 23:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879731
    VIRIN: 230407-A-WE313-604
    Filename: DOD_109576369
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: FORT LEWIS, WA, US 

    TAGS

    military intelligence
    nco of the year
    soldier of the year
    mirc

