Recap - MIRC 2023 NCO of the Year/Soldier of the Year Competition

259th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade hosted the Military Intelligence Readiness Command division-level Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year and Soldier of the Year Competition on April 2 to 7, 2023, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. The competition's purpose is to reinforce fundamental Soldier skills, promote esprit de corps throughout the Army, and recognize Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos.



Videography by: Sgt. Garrison Waites, Spc. Austin Steinborn, SPC Brendon Donahue, Spc. Chandler Coats.