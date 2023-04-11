Nevada Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry, National Guard Bureau Director of Operations Brig. Gen. Allison Miller, 152 Airlift Wing Commander Evan Kirkwood, and Nevada National Guard Senior Enlisted Leader Cameron Pieters visited the men and women supporting 2023 Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) Spring training at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Calif., April 13, 2023. The group of senior leaders spoke with Airmen and civilian personnel on the flight line before boarding a C-130H and observing the flight training first hand.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2023 09:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|879728
|VIRIN:
|230413-Z-QD586-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109576108
|Length:
|00:03:43
|Location:
|CHANNEL ISLANDS AIR NATIONAL GUARD STATION, CA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Nevada Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry and NGB Director of Operations Brig. Gen. Allison Miller visit Airmen during 2023 MAFFS Spring training, by MSgt Garrett Wake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
