Nevada Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry and NGB Director of Operations Brig. Gen. Allison Miller visit Airmen during 2023 MAFFS Spring training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/879728" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Nevada Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry, National Guard Bureau Director of Operations Brig. Gen. Allison Miller, 152 Airlift Wing Commander Evan Kirkwood, and Nevada National Guard Senior Enlisted Leader Cameron Pieters visited the men and women supporting 2023 Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) Spring training at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Calif., April 13, 2023. The group of senior leaders spoke with Airmen and civilian personnel on the flight line before boarding a C-130H and observing the flight training first hand.