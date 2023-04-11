Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nevada Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry and NGB Director of Operations Brig. Gen. Allison Miller visit Airmen during 2023 MAFFS Spring training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHANNEL ISLANDS AIR NATIONAL GUARD STATION, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Garrett Wake 

    152nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Nevada Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry, National Guard Bureau Director of Operations Brig. Gen. Allison Miller, 152 Airlift Wing Commander Evan Kirkwood, and Nevada National Guard Senior Enlisted Leader Cameron Pieters visited the men and women supporting 2023 Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) Spring training at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Calif., April 13, 2023. The group of senior leaders spoke with Airmen and civilian personnel on the flight line before boarding a C-130H and observing the flight training first hand.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2023
    Date Posted: 04.15.2023 09:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879728
    VIRIN: 230413-Z-QD586-1002
    Filename: DOD_109576108
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: CHANNEL ISLANDS AIR NATIONAL GUARD STATION, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nevada Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry and NGB Director of Operations Brig. Gen. Allison Miller visit Airmen during 2023 MAFFS Spring training, by MSgt Garrett Wake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-130H Hercules
    USDA
    U.S. Department of Agriculture
    California Air National Guard
    U.S Northern Command
    Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System
    153rd Airlift Wing
    U.S. Forest Service
    Aerial Firefighting
    Evan Kirkwood
    NIFC
    152nd Airlift Wing
    Ondra Berry
    MAFFS AEG
    Allison Miller
    Cameron Pieters
    National Interagency Firefighting Center
    2023 MAFFS
    Fire Season 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT