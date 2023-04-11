ESGR Boss Lift: Employers get to know their Airmen

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video shows how this unique ESGR program brings together employers and members of the Air National Guard, helping them build relationships, foster understanding, and create opportunities. Watch to see how Boss Lift is helping Airmen and employers alike. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)





ESGR is the "Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve." The Department of Defense program was established to promote cooperation and understanding between reserve component service members and their civilian employers.