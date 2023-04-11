This video shows how this unique ESGR program brings together employers and members of the Air National Guard, helping them build relationships, foster understanding, and create opportunities. Watch to see how Boss Lift is helping Airmen and employers alike. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)
ESGR is the "Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve." The Department of Defense program was established to promote cooperation and understanding between reserve component service members and their civilian employers.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2023 19:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|879727
|VIRIN:
|230323-Z-A3613-0999
|Filename:
|DOD_109576011
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|WY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ESGR Boss Lift: Employers get to know their Airmen, by MSgt Jonathon Alderman and Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air National Guard
LEAVE A COMMENT