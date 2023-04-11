Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ESGR Boss Lift: Employers get to know their Airmen

    WY, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Jonathon Alderman and Jacqueline Marshall

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    This video shows how this unique ESGR program brings together employers and members of the Air National Guard, helping them build relationships, foster understanding, and create opportunities. Watch to see how Boss Lift is helping Airmen and employers alike. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)


    ESGR is the "Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve." The Department of Defense program was established to promote cooperation and understanding between reserve component service members and their civilian employers.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 19:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 879727
    VIRIN: 230323-Z-A3613-0999
    Filename: DOD_109576011
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: WY, US

    This work, ESGR Boss Lift: Employers get to know their Airmen, by MSgt Jonathon Alderman and Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

