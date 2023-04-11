Airmen offload Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) from C-130H during 2023 MAFFS Spring training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Air Transportation Specialists with the 146th Airlift Wing (Channel Islands ANG) and 152nd Airlift Wing (Nevada ANG), and Loadmasters with the 153rd Airlift Wing (Wyoming ANG), offload a Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) from a C-130H during 2023 MAFFS Spring training, Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Calif., April 14, 2023. Airmen from three separate units worked jointly to offload the unit. Networking and cross-unit training is an integral part of the MAFFS training.