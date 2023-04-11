Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interviews with Airmen and U.S. Forest Service members supporting 2023 MAFFS Spring Training

    CHANNEL ISLANDS AIR NATIONAL GUARD STATION, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Garrett Wake 

    152nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Interviews with members of the U.S. Forest Service, Nevada Air National Guard, Wyoming Air National Guard, and Channel Islands Air National Guard, on their respective roles in support of the Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) mission, Channel Islands Air Reserve Station, April 14, 2023. Interviews include a crew chief, an avionics technician, and an air transportation specialist from the Air National Guard; and a MAFFS liaison officer, a ramp manager, a forest technician, and a telecommunications specialist.
    Shot sequence:
    00;00;00;00 - Robin Patterson, MAFFS Liaison Officer, U.S. Forest Service
    00;03;50;57 - Joseph Matte, Forest Technician (Fox Tanker Base), U.S. Forest Service
    00;05;40;26 - Tech. Sgt. Shemar Wiggins, Avionics Technician, 152nd MXG (Nevada ANG)
    00;07;21;16 - Airman First Class Rickson Alvarenga, Air Transportation Specialist, 146th Airlift Wing (Channel Islands ANG)
    00;08;34;54 - Jose Lopez, Telecommunications Specialist, National Interagency Fire Center
    00;09;44;55 - Airman First Class Gabriel Boicatto, Crew Chief, 152nd MXG (Nevada ANG)
    00;11;41;41 - Michael Castillo, Ramp Manager (Fox Tanker Base), U.S. Forest Service

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.15.2023 09:51
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 879721
    VIRIN: 230414-Z-QD586-1001
    Filename: DOD_109575935
    Length: 00:13:00
    Location: CHANNEL ISLANDS AIR NATIONAL GUARD STATION, CA, US

    This work, Interviews with Airmen and U.S. Forest Service members supporting 2023 MAFFS Spring Training, by MSgt Garrett Wake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

