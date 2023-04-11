Interviews with Airmen and U.S. Forest Service members supporting 2023 MAFFS Spring Training

Interviews with members of the U.S. Forest Service, Nevada Air National Guard, Wyoming Air National Guard, and Channel Islands Air National Guard, on their respective roles in support of the Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) mission, Channel Islands Air Reserve Station, April 14, 2023. Interviews include a crew chief, an avionics technician, and an air transportation specialist from the Air National Guard; and a MAFFS liaison officer, a ramp manager, a forest technician, and a telecommunications specialist.
Shot sequence:
00;00;00;00 - Robin Patterson, MAFFS Liaison Officer, U.S. Forest Service
00;03;50;57 - Joseph Matte, Forest Technician (Fox Tanker Base), U.S. Forest Service
00;05;40;26 - Tech. Sgt. Shemar Wiggins, Avionics Technician, 152nd MXG (Nevada ANG)
00;07;21;16 - Airman First Class Rickson Alvarenga, Air Transportation Specialist, 146th Airlift Wing (Channel Islands ANG)
00;08;34;54 - Jose Lopez, Telecommunications Specialist, National Interagency Fire Center
00;09;44;55 - Airman First Class Gabriel Boicatto, Crew Chief, 152nd MXG (Nevada ANG)
00;11;41;41 - Michael Castillo, Ramp Manager (Fox Tanker Base), U.S. Forest Service
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2023 09:51
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|879721
|VIRIN:
|230414-Z-QD586-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109575935
|Length:
|00:13:00
|Location:
|CHANNEL ISLANDS AIR NATIONAL GUARD STATION, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
