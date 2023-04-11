Slow motion video of a MAFFS-equipped C-130H dropping water during MAFFS 2023 Spring training

Slow motion video of a U.S. Air National Guard C-130H from the 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming, conducting a practice water drop using the Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) during the 2023 MAFFS Spring training, Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Calif., April 12, 2023. This video was taken west of the city of Green Valley, Calif., in the Angeles National Forest. The slow motion portion of the video was reduced to one-quarter speed.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2023 09:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|879719
|VIRIN:
|230412-Z-QD586-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_109575928
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|CHANNEL ISLANDS AIR NATIONAL GUARD STATION, CA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
