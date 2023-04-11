Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Slow motion video of a MAFFS-equipped C-130H dropping water during MAFFS 2023 Spring training

    CHANNEL ISLANDS AIR NATIONAL GUARD STATION, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Garrett Wake 

    152nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Slow motion video of a U.S. Air National Guard C-130H from the 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming, conducting a practice water drop using the Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) during the 2023 MAFFS Spring training, Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Calif., April 12, 2023. This video was taken west of the city of Green Valley, Calif., in the Angeles National Forest. The slow motion portion of the video was reduced to one-quarter speed.

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.15.2023 09:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879719
    VIRIN: 230412-Z-QD586-1004
    Filename: DOD_109575928
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: CHANNEL ISLANDS AIR NATIONAL GUARD STATION, CA, US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, Slow motion video of a MAFFS-equipped C-130H dropping water during MAFFS 2023 Spring training, by MSgt Garrett Wake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-130H Hercules
    USDA
    U.S. Department of Agriculture
    California Air National Guard
    U.S Northern Command
    Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System
    153rd Airlift Wing
    U.S. Forest Service
    Aerial Firefighting
    NIFC
    152nd Airlift Wing
    MAFFS AEG
    National Interagency Firefighting Center
    2023 MAFFS
    Fire Season 2023

