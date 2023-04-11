Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Response Operations Ashore Insignia

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2023

    Video by Moses Ward 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    RADM Todd Wiemers and RDML Jo-Ann Burdian announce the creation and release of the new Response Operations Ashore Insignia. USCG Video by Telfair Brown and Moses Ward

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 04.15.2023 13:11
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 879718
    VIRIN: 230414-G-FJ784-001
    Filename: DOD_109575927
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    insignia
    Burdian
    Wiemers
    Ops Ashore
    Marine Safety
    Moses Ward

