RADM Todd Wiemers and RDML Jo-Ann Burdian announce the creation and release of the new Response Operations Ashore Insignia. USCG Video by Telfair Brown and Moses Ward
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2023 13:11
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|879718
|VIRIN:
|230414-G-FJ784-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109575927
|Length:
|00:03:34
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Response Operations Ashore Insignia, by Moses Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
