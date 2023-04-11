U.S. Air Force Col. Del Lofton shout-out for the Seattle Mariners.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2023 17:53
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|879716
|VIRIN:
|230414-X-X1914-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109575891
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Hometown:
|TACOMA, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Col. Del Lofton Mariners Shout-out, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT