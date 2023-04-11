Hurlburt Field Open House

U.S. Air Force Airmen and families participate in the first day of Hurlburt Field’s 2023 Open House event on April 14, 2023. The open house featured ground displays of several types of Special Operations aircraft including the AC-130J Ghostrider, CV-22 Osprey, MC-130H Combat Talon II, PC-12 Pilatus and MQ-9 Reaper, as well as various other types of specialized military equipment from across base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hussein Enaya)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2023 16:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|879711
|VIRIN:
|230414-F-FD009-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109575725
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
