Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurlburt Field Open House

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Hussein Enaya 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and families participate in the first day of Hurlburt Field’s 2023 Open House event on April 14, 2023. The open house featured ground displays of several types of Special Operations aircraft including the AC-130J Ghostrider, CV-22 Osprey, MC-130H Combat Talon II, PC-12 Pilatus and MQ-9 Reaper, as well as various other types of specialized military equipment from across base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hussein Enaya)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.15.2023 16:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879711
    VIRIN: 230414-F-FD009-1002
    Filename: DOD_109575725
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurlburt Field Open House, by A1C Hussein Enaya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hurlburt Field
    1SOW-PA
    Hurlburt Field Open House

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT