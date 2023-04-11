Hurlburt Field Open House

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/879711" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen and families participate in the first day of Hurlburt Field’s 2023 Open House event on April 14, 2023. The open house featured ground displays of several types of Special Operations aircraft including the AC-130J Ghostrider, CV-22 Osprey, MC-130H Combat Talon II, PC-12 Pilatus and MQ-9 Reaper, as well as various other types of specialized military equipment from across base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hussein Enaya)