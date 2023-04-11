U.S. Marines with 2nd Platoon, Charlie Company, 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, and members of the 2nd Intai Amfibi Battalion, Indonesian Korps Marinir, fire at stationary targets during a reconnaissance exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 12, 2023. The Marines of 1st Recon. Bn. conduct the bilateral training exercise annually to foster a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect between Indonesian service members and 1st MARDIV Marines and promote cultural exchange and understanding. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emeline Molla)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2023 18:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|879709
|VIRIN:
|230412-M-KG021-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109575701
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Recon Marines, Indonesian Korps Marinir engage targets during bilateral exercise, by Cpl Emeline Molla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT