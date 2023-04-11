B-Roll: Recon Marines, Indonesian Korps Marinir engage targets during bilateral exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 2nd Platoon, Charlie Company, 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, and members of the 2nd Intai Amfibi Battalion, Indonesian Korps Marinir, fire at stationary targets during a reconnaissance exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 12, 2023. The Marines of 1st Recon. Bn. conduct the bilateral training exercise annually to foster a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect between Indonesian service members and 1st MARDIV Marines and promote cultural exchange and understanding. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emeline Molla)