B-Roll: Drone and Time Lapse Footage over Charleroi Construction

Drone and time-lapse video of final stages of construction of the Charleroi Locks and Dam, officially known as the Monongahela River Locks and Dam 4 in Monessen, Pennsylvania, April 12, 2023.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District operates, maintains and oversees the construction at Charleroi.
The chamber is currently empty, projected to refill with water to install the miter gates by summer 2023.
The new 720-foot chamber at Charleroi is projected to open to navigation next year as part of a navigation system called the Lower Mon Project, involving two other locks on the Monongahela River.
(Drone: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Huan Tran)
(Time Lapse: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Michel Sauret)
|04.12.2023
|04.14.2023 17:03
|B-Roll
|879707
|230412-O-TI382-792
|DOD_109575670
|00:07:15
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|0
|0
