    B-Roll: Drone and Time Lapse Footage over Charleroi Construction

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Video by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Drone and time-lapse video of final stages of construction of the Charleroi Locks and Dam, officially known as the Monongahela River Locks and Dam 4 in Monessen, Pennsylvania, April 12, 2023.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District operates, maintains and oversees the construction at Charleroi.

    The chamber is currently empty, projected to refill with water to install the miter gates by summer 2023.

    The new 720-foot chamber at Charleroi is projected to open to navigation next year as part of a navigation system called the Lower Mon Project, involving two other locks on the Monongahela River.

    (Drone: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Huan Tran)

    (Time Lapse: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Michel Sauret)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 17:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 879707
    VIRIN: 230412-O-TI382-792
    Filename: DOD_109575670
    Length: 00:07:15
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Drone and Time Lapse Footage over Charleroi Construction, by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navigation
    USACE
    Construction
    Pittsburgh District
    Charleroi

