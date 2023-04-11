Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MIRC NCO & Soldier of the Year Competitions

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2023

    Video by Spc. Austin Steinborn 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers from the U.S. Army Military Intelligence Readiness Command (MIRC) compete in the MIRC Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year and Soldier of the Year competitions on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 2-7, 2023. The competition aimed to test fundamental soldier skills, promote esprit de corps throughout the command, and recognize those Soldiers who have separated themselves from their peers throughout the competition. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Austin Steinborn)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 16:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879692
    VIRIN: 230407-A-MH953-1001
    Filename: DOD_109575440
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, MIRC NCO & Soldier of the Year Competitions, by SPC Austin Steinborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    military intelligence
    SoY
    USAR
    NCOY
    USArmy
    MIRC

