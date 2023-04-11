MIRC NCO & Soldier of the Year Competitions

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers from the U.S. Army Military Intelligence Readiness Command (MIRC) compete in the MIRC Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year and Soldier of the Year competitions on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 2-7, 2023. The competition aimed to test fundamental soldier skills, promote esprit de corps throughout the command, and recognize those Soldiers who have separated themselves from their peers throughout the competition. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Austin Steinborn)