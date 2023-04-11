MIRC NCO & Soldier of the Year Competitions

U.S. Soldiers from the U.S. Army Military Intelligence Readiness Command (MIRC) compete in the MIRC Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year and Soldier of the Year competitions on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 2-7, 2023. The competition aimed to test fundamental soldier skills, promote esprit de corps throughout the command, and recognize those Soldiers who have separated themselves from their peers throughout the competition. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Austin Steinborn)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2023 16:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|879692
|VIRIN:
|230407-A-MH953-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109575440
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
