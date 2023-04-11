Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Health Agency Staff “Purple Up” to Honor Military Kids

    UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Defense Health Agency

    Defense Health Agency leaders and staff show their support for military children worldwide by wearing purple in April, the Month of the Military Child.

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 15:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879690
    VIRIN: 230414-O-XH734-836
    Filename: DOD_109575404
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: US

    TAGS

    military kids
    MHS
    DHA
    Purple Up day
    MHSsocial

