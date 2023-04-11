Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Golf Company Graduation at MCRD San Diego

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Video by Cpl. Elliott Flood-Johnson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    The new Marines of Golf Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, graduated from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, April. 14, 2023. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation which included training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marines Corps customs and traditions. Following graduation, the Marines were given 10 days of leave before taking the next step in training at the School of Infantry at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 15:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 879689
    VIRIN: 230414-M-YD788-1001
    Filename: DOD_109575352
    Length: 01:04:19
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Golf Company Graduation at MCRD San Diego, by Cpl Elliott Flood-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines Corps
    Golf Company Graduation
    Golf Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT