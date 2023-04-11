Lt. John Hannaberry gives a Major League Baseball (MLB) shout-out to the Seattle Mariners for their 2023 military appreciation game, April 14.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2023 14:40
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|879688
|VIRIN:
|230414-N-LY160-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_109575280
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Hometown:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Major League Baseball (MLB) Shout-out to the Mariners, by PO1 Michael Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT